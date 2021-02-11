Mr. John Felix Cole, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. He was 68.
Mr. Cole was born on July 28,1952, to Felix and Annie Mae Cole. He worked for Trent Tube as a furnace operator.
Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Carol Cole; his daughter, Angela Lynn Laney; his father, Felix Cole; and his brother, David Cole.
In addition to his mother, Annie Mae Cole, survivors include his children and their spouses, Melissa and Scott Robinson, Beth and Bobby Gaines, and Matt and Shenna Cole; his grandchildren, Cody Hall, Tyler
Frost, Lee Laney,
Abby Gaines, Colt Cole, Lane Cole,
Devin Gaines, Ellie Mae Cole, Josiah “Jo Jo” Gaines, Emma Grace Gaines, and Lily Gaines; his great-grandchildren, Brantley Frost, Bailey Hall, and Paisley
Frost; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Ted Peters and Lurlie C. and
Dale Jennings; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Scott Benefield will officiate. Pallbearers will be Cody Hall, Tyler Frost, Dylan Frost, Lee Laney, Danny Varner, and Colt Cole. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Coalson and Barry Coalson. Interment will follow the services at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the ongoing health situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those that attend the visitation and service please consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.