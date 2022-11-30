John Charles “Chuck” Lewis, 66, passed away suddenly on November 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches. He was born October 13, 1956 in Jackson, Mississippi to Helen Fay and John T. Lewis.
His parents moved to Nacogdoches when he was four years old and he has been here ever since. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1974 and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1978.
Since graduating from SFA, Chuck owned and operated lots of businesses, including The Book Nook and Candeliers — both in the old Colony Mall, and Spice and Light gift store in the University Mall. For many years he has had an antique and estate sale business, Lewis and Son Enterprises.
In 2021 a lifelong dream was realized when he was asked by the seven owners of La Havana Cigar Lounge to set up and became co-owner of Nacogdoches Cigar Company in downtown Nacogdoches. Helping to start the cigar store and to see its popularity grow was his proudest achievement and he was so happy to have his son, Patrick working with him at the store. Every day would find him enjoying a good cigar and good conversation with whoever came in the door.
Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a devoted Christian. He was one of the founding members, as a teenager, of Austin Heights Baptist Church. Marriage managed to turn him into a Methodist and he became a member of Perritte Memorial UMC where he held just about every position of leadership at one time or another.
His most favorite church task though was singing in the choir, which he did with gusto! Chuck went on several mission trips to Costa Rica and Mexico — he had a loving heart and wanted to do all he could to help those less fortunate.
He loved planning and going on vacations! His favorite one was taking the whole family to Universal Studios in Orlando, but he also enjoyed the road trips with our English friends, Bill and Michele and showing them the USA. A trip to Italy or Greece or a cruise would have come next had he had the time left.
Chuck was one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He almost always had a smile and a good word. But he didn’t shy away from a debate when he thought he might make a difference in someone else’s viewpoint.
He was for the underdog and believed in respect for everyone regardless of their race, sexual orientation, or political affiliation. His death was sudden and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Chuck is survived by his wife Susan Lewis, his son Patrick and daughter-in-law Brianna Lewis, his grandchildren Peyton, Addison, and Samuel Lewis, parents John T and Helen Fay Lewis, his sister Janis and brother-in-law John Stallings, his niece Katie Stallings and nephew Daniel Stallings, brother-in-law Arthur Smith and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Serving the family as honorary pallbearers will be the owners and staff of Nacogdoches Cigar Shop. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Nacogdoches Love, Inc. and Nacogdoches HOPE (Helping Other People Eat).
The Lewis family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net
