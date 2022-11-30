John Lewis

John Charles “Chuck” Lewis, 66, passed away suddenly on November 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches. He was born October 13, 1956 in Jackson, Mississippi to Helen Fay and John T. Lewis.

His parents moved to Nacogdoches when he was four years old and he has been here ever since. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1974 and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1978.

