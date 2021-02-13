John C. McCamy

John died peacefully in his sleep during the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. He was on the phone earlier in the day with a representative of Samaritan’s Purse asking how he could help with their Christian Outreach.
John was blessed with a gifted mind. In grade school he explained Einstein’s Theory of Relativity to his teachers. He was blessed with a strong body. Playing football and pumping iron to condition himself for the Mr. South Contest.
He graduated from Marietta High School as valedictorian and received multiple scholarships. He chose a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University in the writing seminars program. He later attended the University of Alaska to study mining engineering, then attended Georgia State University to work on a M.B.A. degree, then attended Georgia Tech to get a degree in the mechanical engineering. He was accepted to the medical College of Georgia where he received his M.D. degree.
The Vietnam War was still raging so he volunteered to serve his country in the Medical Corps having various postings throughout the United States. His father was a major in the Medical Service Corps in the South Pacific in WWII.
He then maintained a very successful medical practice in St. Petersburg, Florida, emphasizing prevention of disease, which later led him to write his book “Human Life Styling.” The book was on the New York Times Best Seller list for three weeks.
He lectured extensively in the U.S. and Europe advising corporations on starting new health preventive programs.
He felt his message should be shared with the academic community, so he obtained a job as professor of Environmental Science at the University of Florida.
He then returned to Cobb County to work in the Medical Field while working on writing a new book “Human Life Styling — Keeping Whole in the 21st Century the Christian Way.”
Prior to his death, he was an active member of the Marietta Community Church Cemetery.
His surviving relatives include his brother, F. Boland McCamy B.E.S., D.D.S.; his daughter, Monica McCamy Vernon, and her husband, Garth Vernon, and his former wife, Angela Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family favors contributions to Marietta Community Church, 1349 Old Highway N.W., #125 Marietta, Georgia 30060.
A graveside service will be held at Lowell United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
