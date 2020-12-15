John 'Burnell' Lipham

John “Burnell” Lipham, 92, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12,

2020.

He was born on

June 5, 1928, in Ranburne, Alabama,

the son of the late

Vinie Lee Britt

and the late Henry Lipham. He was a farmer and a “jack

of all trades.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death

by his wife, Geneva Lucille Scantlin Lipham; sons, Roger Dale Lipham and Henry Walter “Wally” Lipham; and a number of siblings.

Survivors include daughter, Brenda Lipham Wilson; son

and daughter-in-law, Randy and Mary Jo Lipham; stepson, Larry Gerald Brown; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Tuesday, Dec.

15, 2020, at 2 p.m.

from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday

from noon until the

time of service.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain

safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in

your household

and wear personal protective equipment.

Messages of condolences can be

sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and

Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge

of the arrangements.

