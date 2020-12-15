John “Burnell” Lipham, 92, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12,
2020.
He was born on
June 5, 1928, in Ranburne, Alabama,
the son of the late
Vinie Lee Britt
and the late Henry Lipham. He was a farmer and a “jack
of all trades.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his wife, Geneva Lucille Scantlin Lipham; sons, Roger Dale Lipham and Henry Walter “Wally” Lipham; and a number of siblings.
Survivors include daughter, Brenda Lipham Wilson; son
and daughter-in-law, Randy and Mary Jo Lipham; stepson, Larry Gerald Brown; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Tuesday, Dec.
15, 2020, at 2 p.m.
from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday
from noon until the
time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain
safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in
your household
and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and
Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge
of the arrangements.
