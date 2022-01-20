Dr. John Bergstrom, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Dr. Bergstrom was born in Atlanta, on March 30, 1937, the son of the late John Bergstrom and Catherine Schneider.
After relocating from the ‘big city’ of Atlanta, Dr. Bergstrom practiced as a chiropractor in Carrollton for nearly four decades. Doc, as many of his patients called him, and his late wife Peggy were active members in Carrollton’s First United Methodist Church (CFUMC). They ran his practice together until she passed away about 10 years ago. John remarried; he and his wife Judy remained active members of CFUMC and the Agape Sunday School class, where close friendships have lasted decades.
In addition to being a member of CFUMC, Dr. Bergstrom was active in the Carrollton Lions Club and the Little Tallapoosa Botanical Society.
Dr. Bergstrom was a skilled carpenter and builder, and a talented artist. He may have been called a naturalist in times past, as he loved gardening and botany, fishing, and simply being in nature.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hight; sons and daughters-in-law, Parks (Heather), of West Des Moines, Iowa, Robert (Rebecca), of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Mark, Kathrine, Rachel, Matthew, Joshua, Sadie, Hannah, Logan, Andrew, Ella; and great-grandchild, Jaxon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Peggy Bergstrom, his sister, Anna Boden, and his grandson, Christopher.
In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Larry Patton and the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117, https://www.cfumc.com/give; or The Carrollton Lions Club, P.O. Box 153, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
