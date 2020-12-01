Joanne Clapp

Mrs. Joanne M. Wade Clapp, 77, of Villa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Mrs. Clapp was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 29, 1943, the daughter of Mildred Galeckas Wade and the late George F. Wade. She was retired secretary having worked at Play Land Inc. and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a supporter of Campus Catholics at the University of West Georgia as well as many other areas of ministry at the church. Mrs. Clapp was a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William B. Clapp Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Shane Deets; grandson, Zachary Deets; granddaughter, Julia Deets, all of Carrollton; son, William B. Clapp III of Florida; mother, Mildred C. Wade of Carrollton; sister, Carolyn Inglis, of New Hampshire, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George F. Wade.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Deets, Shane Deets, Robert Richards, Tom Couch, Jim Whitlock and Les Hubl.
Funeral Mass was on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
