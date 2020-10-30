Mrs. JoAnne Eason Buchanan, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. She was 87.
Mrs. Buchanan was born on July 24, 1933, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Claude M. and Era Pearl Eason. She worked for many years at Lamar Manufacturing and finished her career as a tax consultant with H & R Block. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall Buchanan; and her siblings, Myrle Meigs, Jean Lowery, Claudette Smith, Ruel Eason, Wendall Eason, and Hugh Lee Shinn.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and LeAnne Buchanan, of Carrollton; her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Pat Evans of Chattanooga, Tennessee; her siblings and their spouses, Sue Farr, Patricia Robinson, Tracy and Janice Eason, and Terry and Maxine Eason; her sister-in-law, Jane Eason; her grandchildren and their spouses, Eric and Main Buchanan, of Antioch, CA, Misty and Jake Williams, and Jade and Devin Swafford, all of Carrollton, Jessica and James McLendon of Chattanooga, and Holly Evans of Chattanooga; her great-grandchildren, Devin Buchanan, Madison Buchanan, Reese Williams, Easton Williams, Emery Swofford, Eden Swafford, Eli Swafford, Elizabeth McLendon, and Will McLendon; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Terry Eason and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Mrs. Buchanan’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the funeral services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
