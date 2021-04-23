Joann Strickland,

72, of Woodland, Alabama, died on

April 18, 2021.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Friday, April 23,

2021, at 2 p.m. (GA Time) at Bethena United Methodist Church, 891 County Road 435 in Graham, Alabama. Interment

will follow in the

church cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, April 22,

2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

