Joann Strickland,
72, of Woodland, Alabama, died on
April 18, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Friday, April 23,
2021, at 2 p.m. (GA Time) at Bethena United Methodist Church, 891 County Road 435 in Graham, Alabama. Interment
will follow in the
church cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, April 22,
2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
