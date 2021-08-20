Joann Sue Richardson, 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton. Burial will be in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica and Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements in Benton, Illinois.
