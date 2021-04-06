Joan Collins

Joan Denney Collins, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Joan was born on Jan. 24, 1952, in Carrollton, daughter of the late William Herman Denney and the late Mary Ann Patterson Denney.
She was in the final first grade class to attend Rockridge School, which was closed and consolidated into Central School. Joan graduated from Central High School in 1970 and went on to attend West Georgia College.
During the late ‘70s she worked at Southwire where a “cocky, handsome” co-worker with “a good build” named Danny Collins would wave goodbye to her in the parking lot each day. She knew from the moment she saw Danny that she would marry him, and she was right. On Sept. 16, 1978, Joan married Charles Daniel “Danny” Collins and together they had two children, built a log house nestled in the woods on a dirt road, and together worked hard to make a good life for themselves and their children.
Joan went on to work for the Carroll County school system, where both students and colleagues loved the heck out of her. She was a people person, a tireless helper, an animal lover, a breath of fresh air, a pure spirit. Joan’s optimism and positivity were contagious and in her presence, one felt truly listened to, supported, and loved unconditionally.
Joan didn’t have a mean bone in her body and her kindness could warm even the grumpiest of souls. Simply put, everyone who met or knew Joan, loved her.
She was a member of Stripling Chapel Methodist Church and had much love for and faith in the Lord. She found joy in almost everything, but she especially enjoyed singing old gospel songs, sitting on the porch watching thunderstorms, spending time with loved ones, watching Westerns, working in the yard, and building rock walls (and even a rock house) with stones collected from the long walks she would take around her property.
After being diagnosed with ALS 6 1⁄2 years ago, Joan continued to be the loving and optimistic person she had always been. She believed and had hope that she would get better, that her ALS would be cured, and she would be able to use her arms again.
Her husband, Danny, lovingly cared for her until he passed away from COVID-19 complications on March 1, 2021.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kathleen “Katie” Collins and James Charles Dobbin; her son and daughter-in-law, Vincent Wyatt “Vince” Collins and Kristen Camp Collins.
She treasured the times with her family and friends and adored her beloved four grandchildren, Lena Grace Collins, Cy Daniel Collins, Beckett McCoy Collins and Charles “David” Dobbin.
She is also survived by Laura and Ronnie Edwards, Susan and Terry Grizzard, Lisa Loftin, Bill Denney and Greg Hester, her cousin/honorary sister, Debbie Tedder; her aunts, Millie Dale, Martha Patterson and Myra Denney; and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Of course, she is also survived by all the amazing friends she has made over the years, including her long-time childhood friends, Kathy Harman Smith, Melvenia Word White and Barbara Akin Teal.
To end, we would like to share thoughts and values written by Joan herself: “Be kind to others; pray every day; love your family; always sing and laugh often; be silly; love animals; and always find wonder in each day.”
Due to the current pandemic, no service is scheduled at this time and a memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to her care over the past few weeks, including the monetary contributions. We are especially appreciative and grateful for the excellent, loving care Joan received in the hospice program at Southwest Christian Care.
In lieu of flowers or food for the family, please consider making a donation in Joan’s honor to Southwest Christian Care, located at 7225 Lester Road #7225, Union City, GA 30291.
