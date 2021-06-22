Mary Joyce “Jo” Bedient Farish, beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother (“Grammy”), great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Jo was born in Corning, New York, on May 30, 1930, to Bridget Frances Curtin Bedient and Clare Vincent Bedient. She is predeceased by her parents, both of New York, two sisters, Clare Brevadiene Easterbrook of Westlake, Ohio, and Roselyn Corrine McCombie of Lafayette, Louisiana, as well as three brothers, Erford Adrian Bedient and Joseph Wayne Bedient both of Corning, New York, and Robert Winston Stiles (Audrey) of East Aurora, New York.
She is survived by one sister, Pauline Ann Cichy (John) of Savannah, Georgia; and five children, Michael Dale Farish (Paula) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Steven Lamont Farish (Megan) of Carrollton, Georgia, Richard Wayne Farish (Pamela) of Villa Rica, Georgia, Rebecca Lynne Farish Smith (Donald) of Carrollton, Georgia and Victoria Joyce Farish Doyle (Ronald) of Cumming, Georgia.
She is also survived by 11 adoring grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Jo served in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller at Hamilton Air Force Base, California, where she met and married the late Robert (“Bob”) Lamont Farish of El Reno, Oklahoma. They wed in 1950 and were married for 63 years at the time of Bob’s passing. During Bob’s Air Force career of 22 years, the family lived in numerous countries, states, and cities around the world.
After retirement, Bob and Jo settled in the Carrollton area with Bob becoming the general manager of Fairfield Plantation and a contractor while Jo pioneered the real estate industry for women in the area beginning in 1979 when she opened the Century 21 Farish Realty office in Carrollton which is still serving the area today as Farish Realty and Associates.
Jo displayed a strong work ethic throughout her life and career. During her tenure as a real estate broker, Jo earned countless professional accolades and served her business community in numerous positions at the local, state, and national level. Jo helped start the Tri-Counties West Board of Realtors, serving as its first female President in 1984. She also served as Regional Director of Governmental Affairs for the Georgia Association of Realtors for several years.
As a prominent leader in the real estate community, Jo held countless committee posts and was recognized by her peers as the first inductee into the West Metro Board of Realtors Hall of Fame. Jo was also a distinguished member of the Pilot Club of Carrollton, serving as its President five times and as Governor of the Georgia District of Pilot International on two occasions. As Governor, Jo enjoyed traveling the state and visiting all the local Pilot chapters. Jo also served enthusiastically on various committees throughout her tenure as a member of the Pilot Club.
Jo was an exemplary Catholic woman of faith and an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, serving tirelessly over the years in various capacities. Her involvement included serving on the finance committee, acting as its Chairman for many years, singing in the choir, and serving as a lector. When she wasn’t busy with these jobs, she could be found chairing the fundraising committee and bringing the Eucharist to the homebound. She loved her church and loved her time that she spent there.
Those fortunate enough to have known Jo will always remember her for her sharp sense of humor, infectious laugh, and generous giving nature. Jo was famous for starting all meetings, professional or otherwise, with a funny joke, which everyone came to expect and enjoy. Jo was a proud veteran who always wore her American flag pin on her lapel. She loved nothing more than to have her big family together for holidays, most especially Christmas, for which she put on an unrivaled celebration year after year. Jo was an avid supporter of charitable causes, great and small, especially organizations supporting veterans, Catholic international charities, and St. Jude’s.
The family invite all to celebrate her beautiful life with us at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, where a Mass officiated by the Rev. Fr. Gaurav Shroff will be held in her honor Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. A Rosary will be said for her in the church preceding the Mass at 9:30 a.m. The family will hold a reception with food and refreshments in the Carroll Center directly after the Mass and graveside inurnment with military honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. All are welcome!
Those desiring to do so may make donations in memory of Mary Joyce “Jo” Farish to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
