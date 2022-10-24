Mrs. Jo Ann Pate-Hicks, age 84, of Carrollton, GA died on October 20, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, 120 N Park St, Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Pate-Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos