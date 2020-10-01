Jo Ann Carr

Mrs. Jo Ann Kay Carr, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Carr was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Calhoun, Georgia, the daughter of the late C. M. Kay and Doris Gilbreath Kay Brantley.
She worked as the office manager for Carroll Pathology Group under Dr. Lawrence Alligood for 23 years before retiring to spend time with her family. Mrs. Carr was Baptist by faith and loved to spend time with her family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Jane Carr.
Mrs. Carr is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Clinton Ralph Carr; daughter, Elisa Carr (Dan Irons); son, Michael Carr; grandchildren, Chris (Lindsay) Carr, Joshua (Adrienne) Carr, Kristen (Coy) Skipper, Shelli Cole, and Jeremy (Jill) Salter, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Chaplain Dan Akins officiating.
A private interment was held in College Park Cemetery. Chris Carr, Joshua Carr, Dan Irons, Coy Skipper, and Rodney Williams served as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton had charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.