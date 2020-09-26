Jo Ann Kay Carr, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. A private interment will be held in College Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.

