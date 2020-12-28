Jimmie Charles Thomas of Waco passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Draketown, Georgia, on Dec. 24, 1931, son of the late Jim and Verdie Ozella Lewis Thomas. Jimmie served our country
for 21 years as he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and Korean War in the United States Army and was a member
of the Waco First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is
preceded in death
by his wife, Joann Marie Singleton Thomas; brothers, James Walton Thomas, Lewis Thomas, Lloyd “Pete” Thomas and William Bruce Thomas; and sister Mary Nell Thompson.
Survivors include
his sons, Jamie Thomas of Waco
and Terry M. Thomas of Bremen; stepsons Jimmy and Cathy Davis and Joe Davis, all of Buchanan; grandchildren Shane Thomas, Will Thomas, Wesley Thomas,
Wyatt Thomas,
Jeremy Davis, Jonathon Davis and John Davis; and one great-grandchild, Hunter Kirby.
The family will receive friends at Waco Baptist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 30,2020, from 1 p.m.
to 3 p.m.
Services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m.
at Waco Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Shadrix and
the Rev. Jason
Hatchett officiating and Jeremy Holcombe and Family providing
the music. Interment will immediately
follow the service.
Jonathon Davis, Jeremy Davis, Will Thomas, John Davis, Shannon Dockery
and Danny Dickerson will serve as pallbearers. Mark Rainey, Doug Raulston, Shane Thomas, Wesley Thomas and Wyatt Thomas along with
the Senior Citizens Sunday School Class
at Waco Baptist Church will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make
the best decisions
to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
