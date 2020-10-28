Pastor Jimmy Sanders, 74, of College Park, Georgia, died on Oct. 20, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5222 Koweta Road in College Park. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peoples Tabernacle Baptist Church, 936 Hollywood Rd NW in Atlanta, Georgia, 30318. The viewing is open to the public.
At the request of the family the service will be open only to the family and church members.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 770-836-0066.
