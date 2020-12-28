Mr. James “Jimmy” Hugh Norton Jr., 75, of Bremen passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1945, in Bremen, Georgia
the son of the late James Hugh Norton Sr., and Faith Murphy Norton.
Jimmy was a United States Army Veteran and Member of First United Methodist Church of Bremen. He was a semi-retired Accountant.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Norton.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean Cheatwood Norton of Bremen; children, Connie Robison of
Mt. Zion, Hugh and Brandy Norton of Bremen; sisters, Louise and Lester Rampy of Calhoun and Nancy Craze of Savannah; grandchildren, Sam and Kirstin Robison, Taylor and Kyle Green, Ridge Norton, Stella Norton and Sadie Norton; great-grandchildren, Gunner Green and Griffin Green.
A Memorial
service will be
held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from First United Methodist Church of Bremen with the Rev. Tommy Green officiating. Hugh Norton, Sam Robison, Sharon Sewell and Jeff Rampy will be speaking. Jerry Wright, Jerry Allen, Henry Ledbetter, Charles Sanders and Virgil Seagle will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bremen Veteran’s Park or Haralson County Ministries.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
