Jimmy Landers

Jimmy Troy Landers, 49, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Mr. Landers was born in Fulton County, Georgia, on April 4, 1972, the son of Patricia Davis Landers and the late Billy Clifford Landers.
He was a mechanic and sold salvage auto parts.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Landers, of Whitesburg; son, Dakota Landers, of Whitesburg; mother, Patricia Landers, of Fairburn; sister, Kathy Woods, of Newnan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Clifford Landers.
According to his wishes his body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
