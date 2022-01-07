Jimmy Griffin

Jimmy Wayne “Fuzzy” Griffin, 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1950, in Woodland, Alabama, son of Benny Griffin and Kathryn Ramsey Griffin.

Jimmy worked at Southwire as a senior millwright for almost 51 years. In Jimmy’s spare time he enjoyed racing go carts.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters, LaVerne Griffin and Ann Daniel.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Melissa Clemons Griffin; and his daughter, Heather Griffin.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. E.S.T. from Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, Alabama. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Friday, January 7, 2022
4:00PM-5:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 8
Graveside
Saturday, January 8, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Providence Baptist Church
235 Co Rd 103
Woodland, AL 36280
