Jimmy Wayne “Fuzzy” Griffin, 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1950, in Woodland, Alabama, son of Benny Griffin and Kathryn Ramsey Griffin.
Jimmy worked at Southwire as a senior millwright for almost 51 years. In Jimmy’s spare time he enjoyed racing go carts.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters, LaVerne Griffin and Ann Daniel.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Melissa Clemons Griffin; and his daughter, Heather Griffin.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. E.S.T. from Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, Alabama. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 4-5:30 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
