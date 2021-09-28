Jimmy Chatman

Jimmy Marvin Chatman, 65, of Roopville, passed away Sept. 18, 2021.
He was born on May 9, 1956, in Heard County, Georgia, son of the late Hugh Chatman and the late Bertha Florence Swanger Chatman.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver for more than 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Williams; and a brother, Frank Chapman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Kinsey Chatman, of Roopville; his children, Jimmy (Jennifer) Chatman Jr., of Hogansville, Georgia, and Jessica (Rich) Lane, of Thomasville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Kimber Lane, Hudson Lane, Raven Chatman, Eric Woody, and Cheyenne Woody; brothers, Huel (Lucille) Chatman, of Bowdon, Georgia, William Thomas (Cathy) Chatman, of Missouri, and Gregg Norris, of Palm City, Florida; sisters, Jan (Rob) Rivera, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Rhonda Harrell of Greenville, Florida; mother-in-love, Eurlene Norris, of Greenville, Florida; and sister-in-love, Connie Howell of Bowdon, Georgia.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.