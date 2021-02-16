Mr. James Monroe “Jimmy” Carnes, 79, of Whitesburg, died Monday, Feb. 15,

2021.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating. Mr. Ronnie Pate will present the eulogy.

The family will receive friends at the church Friday from noon until the service time.

Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Friday, February 19, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
1835 E. HWY 5
Whitesburg, GA 30185
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Friday, February 19, 2021
2:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
1835 E. HWY 5
Whitesburg, GA 30185
