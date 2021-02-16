Mr. James Monroe “Jimmy” Carnes, 79, of Whitesburg, died Monday, Feb. 15,
2021.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Whitesburg, with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating. Mr. Ronnie Pate will present the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday from noon until the service time.
Interment will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.