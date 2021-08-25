Jimmie Gammon Sr.

Mr. Jimmie Richard Gammon Sr., 82, of Mt. Zion, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of late Mr. Millard Asbury Gammon and the late Mrs. Floris Ruby Brock Gammon.
Mr. Gammon worked as an insurance agent for Life of Georgia.
He enjoyed camping and spending time in the mountains. Mr. Gammon was a long time Mason and Methodist by faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gammon was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Daniela Tutton, and his brother, Joseph Wiley Gammon.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmie “Richard” Gammon Jr., of Carrollton, and William Clayton Gammon, of Tallapoosa; five grandchildren, Cody Gammon, Sheena Gammon, Cade Gammon, Diana Duncan and Kayla Hall; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Hall, Reed Tollen and Mattalyn Duncan.
According to Mr. Gammon’s wishes, he was cremated. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.