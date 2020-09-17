Jimmie Daniel, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 11, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 99 Piney Grove Church Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
