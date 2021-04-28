James “Jim” Norman Shadinger, 78, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Family and Friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 30,

2021, at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The immediate family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Messages of condolences can be

sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

