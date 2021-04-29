Jim Shadinger

James (Jim) N. Shadinger Jr., 78, died peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born on July 10, 1942, to Norman and Louise Cole Shadinger, Jim was a lifelong Carrollton resident. He grew up on Spring Street near downtown Carrollton.
After graduating in 1960 from Carrollton High School, Jim went to the University of West Georgia for one year, and then to Georgia Tech, where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While a student at Tech, Jim met Sara Miller, when he visited her college on a choir tour. As the legend goes, when Sara saw Jim, she proclaimed: “He is mine!”
Upon graduation from Georgia Tech, Jim and Sara moved for a year to New Orleans, where Jim worked for The Boeing Company. During his time at Boeing, Jim was part of the engineering team that worked on the “Saturn Rocket Booster” for the Apollo Program, which sent 24 Americans to the moon. Jim’s name is included in a capsule on the moon that was delivered there as part of that mission.
Jim and Sara moved back to Georgia in 1969 and, after a year of employment at Lockheed, Jim joined Southwire in what would become a 43-year career working in the SCR Group. Jim and Sara had two children, John and Anne Louise, who they raised as part of the Carrollton community.
Jim was a Tabernacle Church member from the cradle, as his mom got him involved in Sunday School from a very early age. He was in the church whenever the doors were open. He became a Deacon at a young age and held many different positions in the church during the years there. Jim also participated in the Tabernacle Choir for close to 50 years.
Jim was a lifelong Trojan and Yellow Jackets fan, but it was his amazing support of the Trojan football team that left a lasting impact on those who knew him well. As a season ticket holder for over 50 years, Jim only missed two Trojan football games (home or away) up until a couple of years ago when his health made it more difficult to go to games on the road. He could tell you stories or specific players and plays that he loved in Trojan lore and amazed people with his memory of the detail of each game. He was so proud to be an Honorary Captain for the Trojans opening home game last season.
Jim loved everything about Carrollton, Tabernacle, and his sports teams, but he loved his family and friends more than anything, and he showed that love every day in his daily walk.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sara Miller Shadinger; his son John Shadinger; daughter Anne Louise Shadinger; daughter-in law Mary Beth Shadinger; his two grandchildren, Hollyn Shadinger and Cole Shadinger; and his brother Richard Shadinger and his family.
Visitation will be open to those who would like to pay their respects on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the family will arrive to receive friends at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Tabernacle Baptist Church Choir, the Mike Dunn Sunday School Class, SCR Group at Southwire and the ROMEO lunch group. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
Donations given to the Carrollton Athletic Booster Club or the Tabernacle Choir.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
