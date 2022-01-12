Jim Driver

Jim (Jamie) Ayers Driver, 33, of Whitesburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1988, in Carrollton, the son of Jim Arthur Driver and April Tatum Porter; stepfather, Christopher Porter.
Mr. Driver was a builder and a loving father; He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and trapping.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsay Page Driver, of Whitesburg; daughters, Emma Driver, Ella Driver and Elynn Driver; sisters, Jessica Gentry, of Carrollton, Jana Driver, of Villa Rica; nieces and nephews, Trystan Gentry, Skyla Gentry, Kayllum Gentry, Lily-Mae Gentry, Tatum Driver, Oakley Lipscomb, Stetsyn Gentry, Charlytte Gentry and Ruby Salazar; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Melba Driver, of Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for funds to be sent to GoFundMe account for Jamie’s wife and children. https://gofund.me/dafd3490.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
