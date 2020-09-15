Mr. James Edward Brown, Jr. known to his friends as Jim Brown and to his family as Poppy, age 62 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
He was born on October 1, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Dr. James Brown (Doc) and the late Mrs. Rosie Brown. He was a 1975 Graduate of Douglas County High School and a Graduate of The University of Tennessee, where he served as a manager for the football team. Jim was a big football fan especially Douglas County High School and The University of Tennessee. He loved tracing genealogy, watching The History Channel to study history, playing the Risk board game, and enjoyed playing poker for fun. Jim loved his family, especially his granddaughter.
Jim is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jenna and Brodie Barton of Powder Springs, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeb Brown and Allison Dabbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Jacob and Tiffany Brown of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, David Brown of Gainesville, Georgia; granddaughter, Addison Brown; nephew, Tony and Shanda Brown of Temple, Georgia; great-nephew, Ronin Brown.
According to Jim’s wishes, he was cremated. The family will celebrate his life privately and his cremated remains will be returned to his home state of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Trust for Historic Preservation https://savingplaces.org/ or Tommy’s Holiday Fund https://www.tommysholiday
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
