Mr. James “Jim” Henry Brown, 92, of Buchanan passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in a local hospital.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1929, in Buchanan to the late Jewell Magdelene Brown and the late Henry Marvin Brown. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Brown, and two brothers, Charles Brown, and Carl Brown.
Jim was valedictorian of the Buchanan High School Class of 1946. He spent numerous years as a banker here in Buchanan, where he helped countless numbers of families in their financial decisions. He completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University, was the Georgia Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board, and was a member of the Georgia Banker’s Association serving in many leadership roles. He successfully expanded banking in Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, and Paulding County.
Jim was also very active in his community. He was a member of the Higgins General Hospital Governing Board, serving as chairman for 25 years. He was a charter member of the Buchanan Lions Club and was a board member of the Southeast Salvation Army. Jim was a member of the Haralson County Chamber of Commerce for many years and served as a leader for the Boy Scout Troop #371. He was also a faithful and long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Tedder Brown; sons Gary Brown, and Austin Brown; daughter, Skyler Brown, all of Buchanan, and grandchildren, Sean Brown, and Meredith Kenyon, of South Carolina. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Lowell Ayers; a brother, Jerry Brown; a brother-in-law, Gene Tedder; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and family members.
The family received friends at Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services for Mr. Jim Brown will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow in Buchanan City Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in honor of Jim Brown be made to the Buchanan Lions Club at any Bank OZK location or mailed to Bank OZK, 3559 Business Highway 27, Buchanan, GA 30113.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Brown family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.