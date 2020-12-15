Jessie Mae Powell,

90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec.

8, 2020.

Funeral services

will be conducted

on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Gardens Carrollton.

Her viewing was on Monday, Dec. 14,

2020, at Walker

Funeral Home

Chapel Carrollton from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton,

770-832-9059.

