Jessie Mae Powell,
90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec.
8, 2020.
Funeral services
will be conducted
on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Gardens Carrollton.
Her viewing was on Monday, Dec. 14,
2020, at Walker
Funeral Home
Chapel Carrollton from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton,
770-832-9059.
