Jessica Nicole Anthony, of Bremen, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at a healthcare facility.
She was born
in La Mesa,
California on April
10, 1989, daughter
of Mark Anthony
and Patricia
Anthony.
In addition to
her mother and
father, survivors include her son, Aaron Anthony; brother, Michael Anthony, of Bremen; grandmother, Julie Anthony, of Carrollton; stepmother,
Sarah Anthony,
of Winston; sisters, Chloe Truelove,
of Chatsworth,
and Fiona Chambers, of Winston; and several aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Saturday, Feb.
20, 2021, from
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lovelady officiating. Mark Anthony, Ryan Hendricks, Michael Mosley, Robert Anthony, Michael Anthony and Warren Ebinger will serve
as Pallbearers. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
