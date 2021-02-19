Jessica Nicole Anthony, of Bremen, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at a healthcare facility.

She was born

in La Mesa,

California on April

10, 1989, daughter

of Mark Anthony

and Patricia

Anthony.

In addition to

her mother and

father, survivors include her son, Aaron Anthony; brother, Michael Anthony, of Bremen; grandmother, Julie Anthony, of Carrollton; stepmother,

Sarah Anthony,

of Winston; sisters, Chloe Truelove,

of Chatsworth,

and Fiona Chambers, of Winston; and several aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Saturday, Feb.

20, 2021, from

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lovelady officiating. Mark Anthony, Ryan Hendricks, Michael Mosley, Robert Anthony, Michael Anthony and Warren Ebinger will serve

as Pallbearers. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

