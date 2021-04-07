Jesse Austin Stringfellow, 25, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, April 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jesse Austin Stringfellow Memorial Foundation, 807 S. Park St., Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at https://www.cfwg.net/stringfellow-memorial
fund/.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
