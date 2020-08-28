Jessie Kidd, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 21, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.