Jerry Wayne West passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1964, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late James West and the late Doris Heard West.
Jerry enjoyed carpentry and loved spending time with his granddaughters and his dog Chase. He enjoyed watching wrestling and QVC.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jerry West Jr.; and sisters, Donna Keeton and Diane West.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Nikki West; son, Justin West and Seth West; brothers, Ronnie Faulkner and Terry West Sr.; grandchildren, Miracle West, Ka’niya Smith and Kandiss West; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Stephens, Chris Keeton, TJ Keeton, Rodney West, Jenna West, Terry West Jr., Christina West and Jamie Dixon.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Anthony Puckett.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service. Interment will take place at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
