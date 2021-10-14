Mr. Jerry Mack Warren, 72, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 10, 2021.
Mr. Warren was born on Feb. 6, 1949, in Dorchester, Texas, to the late Cecil Clyde Warren and Bertha Williams.
He was a truck driver for the city of Carrollton. Mr. Warren enjoyed hunting and watching old Westerns, was always willing to share a joke, and enjoyed giving his friends a good scare.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Warren; his children, Joseph and Tanya Dodson, Adam Head, Alex Head, Patricia Long, David Dodson, Jason Dodson, Cheryl Long, Ricky Warren, and Robert Warren; his brother, Cecil Warren; his sister, Linda Kay; his stepsons, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Barry Nolen will officiate and Mr. Barry Cash will read the eulogy. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dodson, David Dodson, Josh Joyner, Jorge Trejo, Barry Cash, Robert Warren and Ricky Warren.
Interment will follow the services at Old Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
