Mr. Jerry Smith, 80, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
Jerry was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Villa Rica, the son of the late Foster Serrell Smith and Jessie Pauline Nolan Smith.
Jerry worked for Ford Motor Company for several years before becoming a life insurance agent with Independent Life. Following his time at Independent Life he worked for Bowman Transportation. He retired following several years as co-owner of Mixer Master, refurbishing Concrete Mixers.
Jerry was a member of Victory Tabernacle, in Villa Rica, and was actively involved. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a Georgia Bulldog fan, loved baseball and westerns.
Jerry was known for his magnanimous personality and his jovial sense of humor. He happiest when spending time with family and friends. Jerry was a proud veteran having served in the Army National Guard and later U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Faye Spires Smith; children, Peggy and Corey Ford. Kennesaw, Vickie and Pastor Dwayne Hewett, Dallas, Charles and Susan Smith, Tallapoosa; sisters, Barbara White, Villa Rica, Joyce George, Villa Rica, Louise Fernander, Villa Rica, Janice Winters, Temple, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Morrow, and brother, Bobby Smith.
Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at noon from J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Luke, Pastor Dwayne Hewett, and the Rev. Chris Hewett officiating. Music was provided by Peggy Ford, Laken Bond, the Rev. Chris Hewett, Charles Smith with Amanda Weathers accompanying on the piano.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Interment will be held at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with Military Honors rendered by The Navy Honor Guard.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks MUST be worn.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his memory to Victory Valley Ranch, 3030 Cedar Creek Drive, Dallas, GA 30157.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.