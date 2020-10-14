Jerry Rayford Shoemake, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Christian Church, 962 Ephesus Church Road in Whitesburg, Georgia 30185.
Due to COVID-19 the church seating is limited to 40 people.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
