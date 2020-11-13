Mr. Jerry Hudell Shepherd, 74, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in a local hospital.
Jerry was born on June 24, 1946, in Paulding County to the late Mary Nell Morris Jenkins and Arthur Shepherd. He retired from Ford Motor Company as a lift driver and was a lifelong member of the Draketown Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, Mr. Shepherd was preceded in death by his only son, Terrence Edward Shepherd, and a brother Wallace Edward Shepherd.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kay Pearson Shepherd, of Temple; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Shawn Martin, of Temple; four sisters, Joyce and Robert Biddy of Dallas, Georgia; Judy and Van McBrayer, of Buchanan; Jennell and Garvis Harper, of Buchanan; Maxine Hicks and Medra Ashmore, of Atlanta; two brothers, James and Evelyn Hicks, of Buchanan; Floyd and Paula Jenkins, of Temple; and sister-in-law, Peggy Shepherd, of Buchanan. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Terry Smith and fiancé, Elisha Mederios, Kayce Martin, Samantha Martin, and Charlie Crafton; and great-grandchildren, Aure‘lie Martin and due this month, Jameson Smith.
Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Shepherd will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m from Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Paul Williams and Bro. Chris Reed officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Martin, Terry Smith, Charlie Crafton, Clay Poole, and Malachi Williams.
It will be mandatory for those attending the service to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family also respectfully requests no physical condolences at this time.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jerry Shepherd may be made to Draketown Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Eaves Drive, Temple, GA 30179.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel and Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Shepherd family.
