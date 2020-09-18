Jerry R. Shoemake

Mr. Jerry Rayford Shoemake, age 70 of Carrollton, Georgia died Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Mr. Shoemake was born in Coweta County, Georgia on January 20, 1950, the son of Gladys Cook Shoemake and the late Ray Shoemake. He retired after 35 years with Georgia Power Company where he was an operator and tool room keeper.
Survivors include his mother, Gladys Cook Shoemake; his wife of 50 years, Jerre Shoemake; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Brandy Shoemake of Carrollton; daughters and son-in-law, Stacie and Rob White of Brunswick, Ashley Brandt of Carrollton; grandchildren, Alix and Haley White, Mason Shoemake, Bailey, Dylan and Miley Raney; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Lorraine Shoemake of Carrollton, Randy and Sandra Shoemake of Carrollton and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, George Brandt, and brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Lynn Shoemake.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
