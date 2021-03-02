Jerry Patterson

Mr. Jerry Daniel Patterson, 74, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

He was born in Marietta on Saturday, July 13, 1946. Mr. Patterson was the

son of the late,

Gleen Edward Patterson and

the late, Bonny

Irene (Bryant) Patterson.

Mr. Patterson was

a devout Christian.

He was also known

to be a skilled marksman who enjoyed shooting. Among other interests, Mr. Patterson also

enjoyed dancing.

Survivors include his two sons and

one daughter-in-law, Jerry Randal and Johanna Patterson

of Villa Rica, and Steven Daniel Patterson of Carrollton; two brothers and

one sister-in-law, Paul and Glenda Patterson of Cartersville and Jack Patterson of Atlanta; one sister, Patsy Adams of Marietta; one granddaughter, Amelya Rose Patterson; and a number of other relatives.

In accordance with Mr. Patterson’s wishes, he will be cremated.

The family will

be hosting a

Memorial Gathering at Mr. Patterson’s residence (481

Little Vine Church Road, Villa Rica,

GA 30180) on Saturday, March

6, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Messages of condolence can

be made to the

family by signing

the online tribute

wall at www.croft

funeralhome.com.

Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.