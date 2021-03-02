Jerry Patterson

Mr. Jerry Daniel Patterson, 74, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
He was born in Marietta on Saturday, July 13, 1946. Mr. Patterson was the
son of the late,
Gleen Edward Patterson and
the late, Bonny
Irene (Bryant) Patterson.
Mr. Patterson was
a devout Christian.
He was also known
to be a skilled marksman who enjoyed shooting. Among other interests, Mr. Patterson also
enjoyed dancing.
Survivors include his two sons and
one daughter-in-law, Jerry Randal and Johanna Patterson
of Villa Rica, and Steven Daniel Patterson of Carrollton; two brothers and
one sister-in-law, Paul and Glenda Patterson of Cartersville and Jack Patterson of Atlanta; one sister, Patsy Adams of Marietta; one granddaughter, Amelya Rose Patterson; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Patterson’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will
be hosting a
Memorial Gathering at Mr. Patterson’s residence (481
Little Vine Church Road, Villa Rica,
GA 30180) on Saturday, March
6, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Messages of condolence can
be made to the
family by signing
the online tribute
wall at www.croft
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.