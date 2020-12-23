Mr. Jerry Miles Muse, 86, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1934, in Rome, Georgia, to the late William Roy and Zera Miles Muse.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Chris Muse; son-in-law, Buddy Griffith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie and G.C. Fendley and Joan and Eldred Lipham; and brothers and sister-in-law, Roy Muse Jr. and Don and Margaret Muse.
Jerry grew up in Bowdon, Georgia. From a young age, his diligent work ethic began to mold. As a young boy he worked two paper routes for the AJC and worked in his family’s restaurant, City Café, in Bowdon, waiting, cooking, doing whatever needed to be done. This is where his love and his pickiness of food developed. He loved to eat good, home-cooked meals, but really only ones he cooked himself.
He graduated from Bowdon High School in 1953 and went to work at the Warren Sewell Clothing Company. For years he worked in different places as an electrician, but ultimately settled back down in the West Georgia Area and went to work at Dixie Steel and Atlantic Building Systems. Here, the work ethic he had been practicing for so long hit its peak. He retired after 30 years as one of the best supervisors in the company’s history.
Although he retired, the work never stopped. He often worked for Greg Cook at Country Crossings and later went to work for his son-in-law at Miller Funeral Home. He worked as a funeral assistant, doing removals and helping work services. He was a trusted and faithful worker for many years, until at the age of 84, his health prevented him from working anymore. That work ethic kept him young and gave us many extra years with him.
In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and fishing. He and Sue traveled all over, but his favorite destinations where Daytona, DisneyWorld, and Helen. He was the best husband, dad, grandaddy, and Papa J to his family. His presence will forever be missed, but he left his mark as a true role model and loving gentleman to all.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sue Roberts Muse, of Tallapoosa; daughters and son-in-law, Vicky Griffith and Tammy and Keith Miller; grandchildren and their spouses, Alan and Christina Griffith and Mindy and T.J. Moats; great-grandsons, Michael and Benjamin Griffith, all of Carrollton, Georgia; sister in law, Frances Muse, of Duluth, Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Jerry will be cremated. We will celebrate his life on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. Todd Pope and Mindy Miller Moats will share special memories. Music will be provided by June and Sandra Walker and Randy and Lori Robinson. Inurnment will follow the service in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Robinson officiating.
