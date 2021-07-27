Jerry Wright Driver, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on July 23, 2021.
He was born on July 11, 1938, son to the late S.W. Driver and Sara Cosper Drive. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church. In 1995, Jerry retired as a lineman from Carroll EMC after 33 years of service. In retirement, Jerry joined the Hightower Family as a member of the Martin & Hightower staff and felt truly honored to be able to help families during their most difficult times.
Jerry and his wife, Peggy, were two of the hardest working people you have ever met. One of Jerry’s favorite sayings was, “if you didn’t want to work, you shouldn’t have hired on.”
Jerry was truly a jack-of-all-trades, but in his spare time he loved to work in his garden so he could gift his crop to family and friends. Jerry bled “John Deer Green,” he loved his tractors and was a member of the Two-Cylinder Club…but it was always Mrs. Peggy who was in charge of the lawnmower! Together, they spent many a day working the chainsaw cutting down old trees and limbs — they would never let a good piece of wood go to waste. The best way to describe Jerry Driver is as a “True Southern Gentleman.”
In addition to his parents, Jerry was received into heaven by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy L. Driver; his daughter, Vicky Smith; his sister, Sara Ellen Thompson Henderson; and brothers-in-law, Dewey Caldwell, the Rev. Kelley Thompson and the Rev. H.T. Henderson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Cochran; son and daughter-in-law, John and Liz Driver; grandchildren, Lesley and Mitchell Gilley, Candace and Jonathan Williams, Morgan and Gabe Haynes, Noah and Jenifer Mills, Amy McBrayer, Abby and Jacob Moore, Jett Driver, Max and Kellie Driver, Cameron Cochran, and Taylor Cochran; great-grandchildren, Hayden Meadows, Zain Bowlin, Annistyn Bowlin, Jackson Gilley, Jordan Williams, Winn Haynes, Zeke Haynes, Trinity Haynes, Tate Gilley, Weston Mills, Dalton Williams, Brody Gonzalez and Bailey Moore; and sister, Sue Caldwell.
Funeral service was conducted on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Liberty Baptist Church Arbor with Bro. Ken Bowman officiating. Interment followed in the Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with members of the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home staff serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1109 West Highway 166, Bowdon, Georgia 30108.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
