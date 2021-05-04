Jerry Wayne DeMarce, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1952, in Fukuoka-shi, Japan, the son of the late Mr. Wesley Withers DeMarce and Mrs. LaWanda Steele DeMarce.
Mr. DeMarce started his own business in 1986, Automotive and Industrial Supply Co., Inc.
He loved playing softball, baseball, and dirt bike riding; coaching kids sports like football, baseball, girls’ softball. He helped start a homeschool football league. Mr. DeMarce was very active in the campaign for Mr. Ron Paul.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother, Timothy DeMarce; grandson, Garrett DeMarce.
Mr. DeMarce is survived by wife of 49 years, Mrs. Frances Elaine Overhalser DeMarce, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Adrian and Kimberly DeMarce, of Clyde, North Carolina; daughters and sons-in-laws, Amanda and Scott Carey, of Dallas, Georgia, Piper and Abraham Reisch, of Brooklyn, New York; sister, Karen Worley, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenny and LaDonna DeMarce, of Douglasville, Georgia, David DeMarce, of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Briana Wade, of Dallas, Jayme Dillard, of Carrollton, Alex Reisch, of Brooklyn, Jackson DeMarce, of Clyde, Nathan Reisch, of Brooklyn, Connor Carey, of Dallas; two stepgrandchildren, Josh Carey, of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Nick Carey, of Kennesaw. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Mozley Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
