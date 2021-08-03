Jerrill Garner

Mr. Jerrill Edward Garner, 91, of Temple, Georgia, entered into rest on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
He was born on May 25, 1930, in Paulding County, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Jimmy P. Garner and the late Mrs. Esther Louella Smith Garner.
He married Mary Jo Ethel Yearty on Dec. 5, 1953.
Mr. Garner was a member of Utopia Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having proudly served in the Korean War from 1951-53.
Mr. Garner was a beloved father, grandpa, paw, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family and friends very much.
In April of 1986, he gave his son Randy a gift of life by donating a kidney to him.
During his lifetime, he was a farmer, a cattleman, and worked various public jobs. He retired from the City of Villa Rica. He loved his church family and was faithful in attendance as long as he could. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1967.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Garner was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Jo Ethel Yearty Garner; his son, Randall Wayne Garner; his brothers, Ples Garner, James Garner and John Junior Garner; and his son-in-law, Don Coleman.
He is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Sherrie and Howard Glidewell, of Villa Rica, and Sue Coleman, of Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Treva Garner, of Winston; sister, Jacquelyn “Aunt Jack” Ingram; brother, Curtis Garner; five grandchildren, Kristina Wright, of Winston, Michael “Woody” and Julie Coleman, of Carrollton, Gina Jo and Nathan Smith, of Temple, Amanda Kay and David Marsden, of Milton, and Jacob Bruce Coleman, of Clarkseville; 14 great-grandchildren, Violet Nash, Alex Wright, Miriam Wright, Claire Coleman, Cade Coleman, Kamden Coleman, Isabella Coleman, M.J. Coleman, Juliana Coleman, Noelle Smith, Andrew Marsden, Molly Marsden, Ryan Marsden and Maisy Marsden; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to his special caregivers, who provided such loving care during his final years.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. for senior friends only and then open for public visitation, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service was conducted at Utopia Baptist Church in Villa Rica
on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with
the Rev. Clay Pawley, the Rev. Wendell Rush and Bro. Woody Coleman officiating. Musical selections rendered by Utopia Baptist Church, Linda Finnell and Claire Coleman. Serving as pallbearers were Woody Coleman, Jacob Coleman, Nathan Smith, David Marsden, Danny Phillips and Curt Garner. Honorary pallbearers were great-grandsons. Interment with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard followed in the Private Estates Garden at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
