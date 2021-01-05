Jerome Teal

Jerome R. Teal Jr. “Preacher Teal”, 88, of Franklin, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.
He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Heard County, Georgia, son of the late Jerome R. Teal and Fannie Mae “Mamie” Hester Teal. He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for General Motors for 30 years and pastored Paran Baptist Church in Roanoke, Alabama from 1974-77 and Harmony Grove Baptist Church in Dallas, GA from 1979-82.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Addie Virginia Teal; sister, Tommie Teal Thompson, Hazel Teal; brother, Nathan Teal; and grandson, David Thompson. Survivors include a sister, Agatha Janney of Franklin; his children, Angela Teal Thompson (Mike) of Franklin, Teresa Teal Miller (Marvin) of Temple, Michael Teal (Julie) of Canton, and Adam Teal (Lydia) of Buchanan; grandchildren, Pamela Hickman (Ryan) of Birmingham, Caitlin Mabe (Caleb) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Morgan Thompson of Franklin, Randall Miller (Mary Kea) of Newnan, Sawyer Miller (Alex) of Ballground, Jordan Miller (Taylor) of Newnan, Andrew Teal of Canton, Adrienne Teal of Canton, Alex Teal of Canton, Grant Teal of Buchanan, Kenleigh of Buchanan, and Liam Teal of Buchanan; great grandchildren, Ellison Kea Miller (Randall), Wyatt Dean Miller (Sawyer) and Preston James Hickman (Pamela); and a number of nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at noon from Unity Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Adam Teal and the Rev. Darnell Teal officiating.
Pallbearers will be Grant Teal, Ryan Hickman, Alex Teal, Randall Miller, Jordon Miller, and Sawyer Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Brooklyn Baptist Church at 124 New Brooklyn Church Road, Temple, GA 30179.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of our website. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.