Mrs. Jeraldine Patricia Cowart Walton, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
She was born on March 13, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Milton Euel Cowart and the late Mrs. Mary Imogene Folds Cowart.
Mrs. Walton participated in the March of Dimes for many years. She loved her church family at First Baptist Church of Douglasville and was a proud member of the welcoming committee every Sunday morning.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Collins Eugene Walton; son, Michael Moore; stepson, Ricky Walton; sisters, Montene Miller, Maxine House.
Mrs. Walton is survived by God daughter, Michele Stromberg, her husband, Michael Stromberg, and their daughters, Samantha and Jessica Stromberg; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Wylene and David Bartlet, of Georgia, Charlene and Phillip Moody, of Georgia, stepson, Michael Walton, of Georgia; three grandchildren, Daniel Walton, Jonathan Walton, and Stephen Walton; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. John Pennington officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
