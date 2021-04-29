Ms. Jennifer Evans, Gospel Recording Artist, Simply J, 59, of Athens, Georgia, died on April 26, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries, 1867 Dooley Town Road, Statham, Georgia. Elder Sylvania Watkins, Pastor/Eulogist.
Viewing will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 610 Nellie B Ave., Athens, Georgia, Bishop Bloodsaw, Pastor.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0066.
