Jeffrey Lee Perkins, 51, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Private memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from the chapel of the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed, no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
