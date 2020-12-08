Jefferson Gordon

Jefferson Davis Gordon, “Jeff,” “Moose,” “Big Daddy,” of Roopville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. He was born on March 4, 1936, in Heard County, Georgia, Mr. Gordon worked for Hubbard Company in Bremen, Georgia, for 46 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, the late J.J. Gordon and Sybol Worley Gordon, of Roopville; brother, James Gordon; and a sister, Katie Lou Hightower.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy McElhannon Gordon, of 58 years. Also surviving are his two sons, Dr. Taylor (Catherine) Gordon, of Carrollton, and Ben (Pam) Gordon of Roopville; five grandchildren, Andrew (Julie) Gordon, Allison Gordon, Zach (Katey) Gordon, Alex Gordon, and Ross Gordon; one great-granddaughter, Cesia Kathlyn Gordon. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gordon was an avid farmer his whole life. He is best known for his great tasting tomatoes and his sweet corn. He never hesitated to share his harvest with friends and family. He was a vendor at the Cotton Mill Farmers Market for many years as Big Daddy’s Produce.
He was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he was an usher and taught Sunday School with his wife Peggy for many years. While Peggy taught the classes, he provided the muscle to control dozens of unruly 4th grade boys!
He was a member of the Centralhatchee championship basketball team as they defeated Roopville 56-54 in 1953 in an exciting game played in the old Carrollton Rock Gym.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Carrollton First Methodist Church with Larry Patton and Ken Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St. Carrollton or the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, Ga. 30112.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of arrangements.
