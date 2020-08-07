Thomas Jeffrey “Jeff” Herren, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. He was 54.
Jeff was born on Nov. 19, 1965, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Thomas Jerry and Margaret Herren. He was a graduate of Woodland High School and Jacksonville State University. He taught math and coached football for 30 years at Bowdon High School. When he retired, he was the Defensive Coordinator. While at Bowdon, he helped coach teams that won many region championships, made several appearances in the state finals and semi-finals, and won the 1992 Class A State Championship. He was a positive role model and mentor to countless young men over the course of his career. Upon his retirement, the football program established the Jeff Herren Loyalty Award to honor his career-long commitment to Bowdon High School and its student-athletes.
In addition to his parents, Jerry and Margaret Herren, he is survived by his wife, Sandra Herren; his siblings and their spouses, Kim and Mike McCain and Mark and Tammie Herren; his stepchildren, Nina Parmer, Julie Parmer, and Chip Ballenger and his wife, Sabrina; his grandchildren, Iesha Towns, Cord Parmer, Dee Hammett, Chelzie Parmer, Dalton Ballenger, Emmet Ballenger, and Britton Ballenger; his great-grandchildren, Kameron Parmer, Kamoni Towns, Peyton Parmer, Aurora Parmer, and Ariel Parmer; and his nephew, Spencer McCain.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Warren P. Sewell Field at Bowdon High School. Prior to the services, a visitation will be held at Rainwater Funeral Home from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. After the memorial services, a private graveside will be held.
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those attending the visitation and memorial service to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
