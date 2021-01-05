Jeff Richard Henderson, 57, of Bowdon, passed away Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born July 9, 1963, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Joe Winford Henderson and Hazel Virginia Kilgore Henderson.
He is survived by his wife Felicia Phillips Henderson of Bowdon; his children, Rocky and Sierra Henderson of Heflin, Alabama, Jesse and Kimber Henderson of Havlock, North Carolina, and Jenny Henderson and Trey Gaudet of Carrollton; sister, Kathy Leppard of Bowdon; and special friends, Marty Robinson, Bronsen Haywahe, Alice Grist and Anthony Puckett.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no service is scheduled
at this time. Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
